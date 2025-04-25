Food hygiene ratings handed to 22 establishments in Lancaster and Morecambe – see how they fared

By Michelle Blade
Published 25th Apr 2025, 12:05 BST
These 22 establishments in the Lancaster and Morecambe district have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know how the Food Standards Agency https://www.food.gov.uk/ rates businesses in the district.

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

See how 22 businesses recently given new scores fared below.

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on April 2.

1. Joiners Arms, Queen Street, Morecambe

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on April 2. Photo: Google

Rating: 3 out of 5 after assessment on February 21.

2. Fleece Inn, Abbeystead Road, Over Wyresdale, Lancaster LA2 9AQ

Rating: 3 out of 5 after assessment on February 21. Photo: submit

Rating: 2 out of 5 after assessment on February 24.

3. Ralphys cafe, Marine Road Central, Morecambe

Rating: 2 out of 5 after assessment on February 24. Photo: submit

Rating: 4 out of 5 after assessment on February 25.

4. Lewis's @ No 23, cafe, New Street, Lancaster

Rating: 4 out of 5 after assessment on February 25. Photo: submit

