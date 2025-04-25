Food hygiene ratings handed to 22 establishments in Lancaster and Morecambe – see how they fared

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know how the Food Standards Agency https://www.food.gov.uk/ rates businesses in the district.

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

See how 22 businesses recently given new scores fared below.

1 . Joiners Arms, Queen Street, Morecambe Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on April 2. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Fleece Inn, Abbeystead Road, Over Wyresdale, Lancaster LA2 9AQ Rating: 3 out of 5 after assessment on February 21. Photo: submit Photo Sales

3 . Ralphys cafe, Marine Road Central, Morecambe Rating: 2 out of 5 after assessment on February 24. Photo: submit Photo Sales