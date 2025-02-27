Food hygiene ratings handed to 10 businesses in Lancaster and Morecambe

By Michelle Blade
Published 27th Feb 2025, 12:52 BST
These 10 establishments in the Lancaster and Morecambe district have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know how the Food Standards Agency https://www.food.gov.uk/ rates businesses in the district.

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

See how 10 businesses recently given new scores fared below.

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on January 31.

1. Marvins Lancaster, 19 Brock Street, Lancaster

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on January 31. Photo: submit

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on February 10.

2. Printroom Cafe and Bar, Storey Institute, Meeting House Lane, Lancaster

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on February 10. Photo: submit

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on February 7.

3. Refuel, Salt Ayre Sports Centre, Doris Henderson Way, Heaton With Oxcliffe, Lancaster

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on February 7. Photo: submit

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on January 31.

4. Bay Horse Inn, Saltoake Road, Bay Horse, Lancaster

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on January 31. Photo: submit

