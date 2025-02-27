Food hygiene ratings handed to 10 businesses in Lancaster and Morecambe

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know how the Food Standards Agency https://www.food.gov.uk/ rates businesses in the district.

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

See how 10 businesses recently given new scores fared below.

1 . Marvins Lancaster, 19 Brock Street, Lancaster Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on January 31. Photo: submit Photo Sales

2 . Printroom Cafe and Bar, Storey Institute, Meeting House Lane, Lancaster Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on February 10. Photo: submit Photo Sales

3 . Refuel, Salt Ayre Sports Centre, Doris Henderson Way, Heaton With Oxcliffe, Lancaster Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on February 7. Photo: submit Photo Sales