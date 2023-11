Food hygiene: new ratings for 19 restaurants, cafes, pubs and takeaways in Lancaster and Morecambe

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to Lancaster and Morecambe establishments.

Food hygiene ratings explained

The food hygiene score reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

The score is based on a variety of different components such as how food is handled in preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

The new Dispensary at Heysham has been awarded a 5 out of 5 hygiene rating,

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

The Food Standards Agency’s website shows the following new ratings.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

• Rated 5: Perilicious, Penny Street, Lancaster; rated on November 9

• Rated 5: The Dispensary, Heysham Road, Heysham; rated on November 1

• Rated 5: Lock Keepers Rest, Tithebarn Hill, Glasson Dock; rated on September 14

• Rated 5: Lewis's Ice Cream Parlour and Coffee Shop, Marine Road Central, Morecambe; rated on June 8

• Rated 5: Go Burrito, Church Street, Lancaster; rated on October 23

• Rated 5: McDonalds, Morecambe Road, Morecambe; rated on October 16

• Rated 5: Atkinsons Fish & Chip Restaurant & Takeaway, Albert Road, Morecambe; rated on October 16

• Rated 4: Masala Restaurant, Heysham Road, Heysham; rated on October 5

• Rated 4: Jump Rush, Northumberland Street, Morecambe; rated on October 5

• Rated 4: Saffron, Skipton Street, Morecambe; rated on October 5

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

• Rated 5: Stonewell Spring Delicatessen and Wine Bar, Stonewell, Lancaster; rated on November 9

• Rated 5: Strawberry Gardens, Heysham Road, Heysham; rated on November 7

Takeaways

• Rated 5: Currylicious, Penny Street, Lancaster; rated on November 9

• Rated 5: Four Seasons, Lancaster Road, Morecambe; rated on November 9

• Rated 5: Latin Quarter, Unit 21, Ladies Walk Industrial Estate, Caton Road, Lancaster; rated on November 4

• Rated 5: Keegans, Poulton Square, Morecambe; rated on October 24

• Rated 5: Pepe Rosso, Greaves Road, Lancaster; rated on October 19

• Rated 4: Bold, Station Road, Hest Bank, Lancaster; rated on October 19