Food hygiene: 15 venues in Lancaster and Morecambe get new ratings

New hygiene scores have been awarded to 15 of Lancaster’s food establishments.
By Debbie Butler
Published 30th Jun 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read

The Food Standards Agency’s website shows the following new ratings.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

• Rated 5: Carnforth Town Council, Civic Hall, North Road, Carnforth; rated on June 24

The Crown Hotel Bar & Bistro on Morecambe promenade has been given a new food hygiene score.The Crown Hotel Bar & Bistro on Morecambe promenade has been given a new food hygiene score.
• Rated 5: Bay View Garden Centre and Restaurant, Mill Lane, Bolton-le-Sands; rated on June 15

• Rated 5: Far Pavilion restaurant, Bye-Pass Road, Bolton-le-Sands; rated on June 13

• Rated 5: Coastal & Co, Unit 16, Lancaster University, Bigforth Drive, Bailrigg, Lancaster; rated on June 12

• Rated 5: Crown Bar & Bistro, Marine Road Central, Morecambe; rated on June 8

• Rated 5: Lewis's Ice Cream Parlour and Coffee Shop, Marine Road Central, Morecambe; rated on June 8

• Rated 5: Golden Jade Chinese Restaurant, King Street, Lancaster; rated on June 7

• Rated 4: Asda Customer Cafe, Ovangle Road, Lancaster; rated on May 23

• Rated 4: Wokiin, Bowland College, Lancaster University, Bowland Avenue South, Bailrigg, Lancaster; rated on May 23

• Rated 4: Naafi, Market Street, Lancaster; rated on May 18

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

• Rated 5: Tatham Bridge Inn, Wennington Road, Tatham; rated on June 12

Takeaways

• Rated 5: Nefis, Bus Station, Damside Street, Lancaster; rated on June 9

• Rated 3: Marvins, Brock Street, Lancaster; rated on May 24

• Rated 4: The Vault TCC, Ground Floor, Victoria Street, Morecambe; rated on May 11

• Rated 3: Paradise Takeaway, Ullswater Road, Lancaster; rated on May 11

