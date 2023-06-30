Food hygiene: 15 venues in Lancaster and Morecambe get new ratings
The Food Standards Agency’s website shows the following new ratings.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
• Rated 5: Carnforth Town Council, Civic Hall, North Road, Carnforth; rated on June 24
• Rated 5: Bay View Garden Centre and Restaurant, Mill Lane, Bolton-le-Sands; rated on June 15
• Rated 5: Far Pavilion restaurant, Bye-Pass Road, Bolton-le-Sands; rated on June 13
• Rated 5: Coastal & Co, Unit 16, Lancaster University, Bigforth Drive, Bailrigg, Lancaster; rated on June 12
• Rated 5: Crown Bar & Bistro, Marine Road Central, Morecambe; rated on June 8
• Rated 5: Lewis's Ice Cream Parlour and Coffee Shop, Marine Road Central, Morecambe; rated on June 8
• Rated 5: Golden Jade Chinese Restaurant, King Street, Lancaster; rated on June 7
• Rated 4: Asda Customer Cafe, Ovangle Road, Lancaster; rated on May 23
• Rated 4: Wokiin, Bowland College, Lancaster University, Bowland Avenue South, Bailrigg, Lancaster; rated on May 23
• Rated 4: Naafi, Market Street, Lancaster; rated on May 18
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
• Rated 5: Tatham Bridge Inn, Wennington Road, Tatham; rated on June 12
Takeaways
• Rated 5: Nefis, Bus Station, Damside Street, Lancaster; rated on June 9
• Rated 3: Marvins, Brock Street, Lancaster; rated on May 24
• Rated 4: The Vault TCC, Ground Floor, Victoria Street, Morecambe; rated on May 11
• Rated 3: Paradise Takeaway, Ullswater Road, Lancaster; rated on May 11