Food businesses in Lancaster district urged to ensure gas appliances are safe

Food businesses in the Lancaster district are being urged to make sure their gas appliances are safe.

Badly fitted and poorly serviced gas appliances can cause gas leaks, fires, explosions, and carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning - a highly poisonous gas that can kill quickly.

The checks next week will then form part of the routine food inspection visits carried out by the team.

The need for employers to ensure that gas equipment is installed, commissioned and maintained by an appropriately qualified Gas Safe registered engineers is also being highlighted as part of the annual Gas Safety Week, which takes place September 11-17.

Councillor Joanne Ainscough, cabinet member with responsibility for environmental services said: “Employers have a legal duty to ensure that gas appliances, installation pipework and flues are maintained and in a safe condition to prevent risk of injury, which can be ensured by having an annual inspection by a gas safe registered engineer.

“It is important that appliances are checked by the appropriately qualified gas engineer for their business, whether it is a café, a fish and chip shop or a mobile catering vehicle.