Fond farewell to former Lancaster mayor and sub-postmaster who was awarded MBE
Former sub-postmaster and councillor John Day, who was awarded the MBE and became Mayor of Lancaster, has died aged 83.
He was a much-respected governor of Torrisholme and Grosvenor Park Primary Schools, and a huge supporter of Morecambe Football and Torrisholme Cricket Clubs.
Born in Morecambe in 1940 during World War II, he attended Lancaster Road Primary and Morecambe Grammar Schools.
He worked for the Trustee Savings Bank for 25 years and ran the former Beaufort Road Post Office for the next 24 years.
Queen Elizabeth invested him with the MBE in 1998 for services to the Post Office and the community, along with footballers Sir Tom Finney and Mark Hughes.
John was a Liberal Democrat councillor for Torrisholme, both on Lancaster City and Morecambe Town Councils. When he stood down from the city council he was made an honorary alderman.
He was proud to be Mayor in 2004-05 during which he opened the extension at Torrisholme School. He sponsored the John Day award for reading at Grosvenor Park School.
John married his wife Barbara in 1964 at Torrisholme Methodist Church, their spiritual home ever since. He was the church treasurer.
Back in the 1970s he was a member of the Independent Order of Foresters.
Later he became a Rotarian, first with Morecambe Rotary Club which he served as president, and later with Lancaster Loyne Club. He was a member of Morecambe Speakers’ Club and enjoyed the Active Lives group at Salt Ayre Leisure Centre. He was president of Torrisholme Cricket Club.
At the funeral at Torrisholme Methodist Church, the Rev Derek North described John as a wonderful loving man, always amenable and positive.
“He was a people person, always caring and concerned for others.”
He leaves his daughter Alison, who was Mayoress, son Peter, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. His wife Barbara died in 2003.
John died in the Royal Lancaster Infirmary on May 19.
Donations in his memory were given to St John’s Hospice and Torrisholme Methodist Church.