Follow the rabbit into a world of wonder and whimsy at Alice in Wonderland outdoor show in Lancaster park

Marvellous Madness Awaits as you follow the rabbit into a world of wonder and whimsy as the Dukes, Lancaster proudly presents "Alice In Wonderland”.

Written by the ingenious Andrew Pollard and skillfully directed by the visionary Kirstie Davies, this outdoor theatre extravaganza promises to be an experience like no other.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Williamson Park, this summer spectacle invites audiences of all ages to immerse themselves in the fantastical world of Lewis Carroll's timeless classic.

The Dukes Alice in Wonderland outdoor show comes to Lancaster's Williamson Park.

Prepare to be swept away on a kaleidoscopic journey where every twist and turn leads to a new adventure, and where the only limit is your imagination.

Join Alice as she navigates through a topsy-turvy wonderland filled with curious characters, nonsensical riddles, and enchanting landscapes.

From the mischievous Cheshire Cat to the tyrannical Queen of Hearts, every moment is a delightful dance with the extraordinary.

Alice in Wonderland promises to be a mad-cap family adventure that will leave you spellbound from start to finish.

One of the previous outdoor shows in Williamson Park.

So, don't be late for this very important date! Secure your tickets now and prepare to embark on the theatrical event of the season.

Alice in Wonderland runs on Tuesdays - Sundays from July 19 - August 25 at 7.15pm. Tickets must be booked in advance.

Group bookings negotiable, please contact The Dukes Box Office on 01524 598500 or [email protected]

Tickets are available for purchase online at https://dukeslancaster.org/whats-on/theatre/alice-in-wonderland or by contacting the Dukes Theatre box office at 01524 598500.