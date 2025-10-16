Follow clues to uncover hidden stories in Morecambe scavenger hunt. Photo: Rich Berry / Reel Things.

This October, the streets, buildings, nooks and crannies of Morecambe are the stage for an undercover scavenger hunt.

Follow clues to uncover hidden stories about the past, present and future of Morecambe in an interactive scavenger hunt coming to the town, created by Canadian theatre company Zuppa on October 24-25.

HereNowThis is a collaboration between Zuppa, Lancaster Arts and Derelict Arts CIC and gives participants the chance to follow clues through a specially designed app on their phones, as they are led through Morecambe in search of performances and installations hidden amidst everyday life.

HereNowThis will launch on Friday October 24, with anyone wishing to take part asked to travel to central Morecambe at 6.30pm and await instructions via the app on how to find the venue for The Launch.

Here they will be introduced to HereNowThis, and shown how to use the app, before special performances from Morecambe’s very own sea shanty specialists the Mizzen Crew

and the Barton Road Community Choir.

On Saturday October 25 participants are asked to take part in The Hunt from 2pm-5pm, as they follow clues on the app that will lead them to up to 10 hidden performances and installations around Morecambe.

At each stop in the scavenger hunt, the app will prompt participants to share thoughts about the future, contributing to a Morecambe Blueprint to be revealed that evening at the festive finale: The Gathering.

On the Saturday evening, all participants will be guided towards the final location at 7pm where they will attend The Gathering, from 7.30pm.

Alongside the reveal of the Blueprint, there will be live performances from the explosive eight-piece, Back Chat Brass, who bring their modern take on what a brass band can be to kick start the party atmosphere, and choreographer and performer Susan Kempster, with an interactive performance in which participants will each have their own headsets.

Speaking ahead of the launch, co-artistic director of Zuppa, Alex McLean said: “We’ve been visiting Morecambe for a few years now and have been struck by the vibrant, creative community here and the many things it has in common with our hometown of Halifax, Nova Scotia. It will be a delight to conjure this experience for everyone in the town and beyond. We’re looking for the magic in the everyday and we hope you will join us in our search.”

Lancaster Arts director, Jocelyn Cunningham said: “Lancaster Arts has been dreaming about this moment since 2021 ever since Zuppa first came over from Canada in the first of a few trips to Lancaster and Morecambe, meeting residents, arts organisations and the creative communities here.

"Bringing together artists from different countries and introducing new ways of uncovering what we know of the places we live in is at the heart of this project.

"We guarantee surprises, and a weekend of laughter, insights and fun with a wonderful and rich mix of artists, both those hidden within The Hunt and those performing in our top and tail events.”

Philip Sykes co-director of Derelict Arts CIC, who have been working with communities in and around Morecambe, said: “We are very excited to be a part of delivering HereNowThis and to be working alongside the fabulous West End creative community.

"Derelict Arts have been working with Zuppa since 2015, and HereNowThis is a wonderful opportunity to showcase our own community practice, elevating local voices and uniting them with an ambitious and cutting-edge creative project. Moments like this remind us of the transformative power of performance to engage, challenge, and celebrate.”

HereNowThis is primarily funded/supported by both Arts Council England and the Canadian Council for the Arts, and part-funded by the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

To find out more about HereNowThis and book a place, visit https://www.lancasterarts.org/ or email [email protected] with any questions.