Folk rock legends Lindisfarne's 2023 UK tour continues with a performance this November at The Platform in Morecambe.

It was Lindisfarne's album ‘Fog on The Tyne' that gave them their breakthrough in the UK.

Topping the album charts early in 1972 for four weeks, the release remained on-chart for 56 weeks in total while "Meet Me on the Corner", one of two songs written by bassist Rod Clements, reached No. 1 as a single.

Their roots in the North-East England of 1968, Lindisfarne blended the mercurial song writing talent of singer/guitarist the late Alan Hull with ‘sweet and sour' harmonies, proud references to their homeland and a boozy, uplifting acoustic-rock swagger that won over the masses in Britain in the early 70s.

Folk rock legends Lindisfarne come to Morecambe as part of their UK tour. Picture by James Hind.

Rod said: “Everybody loves an evening out enjoying live music and we are very grateful for the strong demand to see us!”

Lindisfarne play The Platform on Friday, November 24 2023.