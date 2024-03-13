Flytippers dump sofa and armchair on back street in Morecambe
Flytippers have dumped a sofa and an armchair on a back street in Morecambe.
Morecambe Town Councillor Paul Hart has posted on his Facebook page and said: “Does anyone know who is responsible for the disgraceful fly tip that has been done today (Tuesday) in Back Morecambe Street?
"Any information will be useful. Is it one of the neighbours there, or is it a drive through tip?
"Did you see a vehicle unloading this? Does anyone have any CCTV footage? Do you recognise the chairs?
“Please call to report to Lancaster City Council on 01524 582491 or phone me direct on 07944 856 279.”