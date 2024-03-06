Flytippers dump mattresses in Morecambe alley hours after it had been cleared of weeds and rubbish

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The town rangers had done a fantastic job clearing the back street behind Windsor Road in Morecambe of rubbish and weeds, only to come back the following morning to find two mattresses had been dumped overnight.

A spokesman for Morecambe Town Council said: “There are plenty of legal options available if you need to dispose of a mattress or similarly bulky household waste items.

“If you can transport it yourself, the nearest Household Waste Recycling Centre (operated by Lancashire County Council) can be found on Salt Ayre Lane, and there is no charge for using this facility https://www.lancashire.gov.uk/waste-and-recycling/recycling-centres/lancaster/“Alternatively, for a small fee Lancaster City Council offer a bulky household waste collection service that will collect from your home https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/bins-recycling/bulky-household-item-collection

The back alley behind Windsor Road in Morecambe before it was cleared of weeds and rubbish.

“If you’re getting a new mattress, you can often have the delivery company take away your old mattress for an additional fee. If your old mattress is in good condition, some charities will come and collect from you free of charge. Or you can also use community recycling sites like Freecycle or Gumtree to find it a new home yourself.

“Fly-tipping is illegal – it comes with a hefty fine and potential prison sentence.

"You can also be fined if someone else fly-tips your waste, so make sure anyone disposing of waste on your behalf is a licensed carrier https://environment.data.gov.uk/public-register/view/search-waste-carriers-brokers

"If you see fly-tipping taking place, call the police on 101.

The back alley behind Windsor Road in Morecambe after it was cleared of weeds and rubbish.

“If you find fly-tipped rubbish, report it to Lancaster City Council https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/environmental-problems/report-fly-tipping