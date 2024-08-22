Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lancaster City Council have deployed floodboards along Morecambe seafront due to strong winds and high tides expected over the next few days.

A spokesman for Lancaster City Council said on Facebook: “With stronger winds now expected than originally forecast and exceptionally high tides over the next few days (Thursday August 22–Saturday August 24), following the latest advice from the Met Office, a decision has now been made to deploy the floodboards along Morecambe sea front as a precautionary measure.

"We would advise people in the vicinity of Morecambe Promenade to be vigilant and take extra care during this time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain today in Lancashire and Storm Lilian will bring strong winds on Friday, which may lead to disruption to travel and

infrastructure on Friday morning.