Floodboards deployed on Morecambe promenade with onset of bad weather
A spokesman for Lancaster City Council said on Facebook: “With stronger winds now expected than originally forecast and exceptionally high tides over the next few days (Thursday August 22–Saturday August 24), following the latest advice from the Met Office, a decision has now been made to deploy the floodboards along Morecambe sea front as a precautionary measure.
"We would advise people in the vicinity of Morecambe Promenade to be vigilant and take extra care during this time.”
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain today in Lancashire and Storm Lilian will bring strong winds on Friday, which may lead to disruption to travel and
infrastructure on Friday morning.