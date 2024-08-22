Floodboards deployed on Morecambe promenade with onset of bad weather

By Michelle Blade
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 10:40 BST
Lancaster City Council have deployed floodboards along Morecambe seafront due to strong winds and high tides expected over the next few days.

A spokesman for Lancaster City Council said on Facebook: “With stronger winds now expected than originally forecast and exceptionally high tides over the next few days (Thursday August 22–Saturday August 24), following the latest advice from the Met Office, a decision has now been made to deploy the floodboards along Morecambe sea front as a precautionary measure.

"We would advise people in the vicinity of Morecambe Promenade to be vigilant and take extra care during this time.”

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain today in Lancashire and Storm Lilian will bring strong winds on Friday, which may lead to disruption to travel and

infrastructure on Friday morning.

