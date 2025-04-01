Flood defences in village near Lancaster receive £197k funding boost

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Beetham Surface Water Flood Alleviation scheme has been allocated £197,000 from the Government to improve drainage infrastructure and flood defences along Beetham Road and around the Pelta Medical Paper factory.

This is part of the record £2.65billion funding the Government is allocating to building, maintaining and repairing flood defences.

The Government says this will protect 52,000 properties within the next year.

Storm Desmond in 2015, saw Beetham experience a breach of the River Bela and high surface water, which resulted in eight homes being flooded.

The Environment Agency has announced funding for flood defences across the country.

The paper mill, which is downstream of the houses, was also affected.

This money marks a step forward for the community and businesses affected and others at risk.

The Environment Agency also said that the works will boost the local economy, creating construction and infrastructure jobs for local people.

Lizzi Collinge, the Labour MP who represents Beetham, said: “I’m really pleased to see this investment in Beetham and the Government protecting our community across Morecambe and Lunesdale.

“The area in Beetham was very badly affected by the flooding in 2015 and this funding will be used to improve defences and drainage so that the same does not happen again.

“A strong environment and strong economy go hand in hand which is why I am pleased that the Government is prioritising protecting communities from flooding.”

Floods Minister Emma Hardy said: “I know from first hand experience the devastating impacts that flooding can cause.

“The role of Government is to protect its citizens. However, we inherited flood defences in their worst condition on record following 14 years of Conservative neglect.

“Through our Plan for Change, we are supporting Beetham Surface Water Flood Alleviation scheme, to ensure residents have the long-term protection they need, while boosting local growth and creating new jobs.”

Caroline Douglass, executive director for Flood and Coastal Risk Management for the Environment Agency, said: “The delivery of these schemes will be welcome news for homeowners and businesses, who have experienced flooding in the past and may face more extreme weather as our climate continues to change.”

This spring, a consultation will begin on the floods investment framework, including a review of the floods funding formula to ensure that the challenges facing businesses and rural and coastal communities are adequately taken into account when investing in flood protection.