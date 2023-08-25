Flags fly in Morecambe on Bank Holiday Monday as part of arts festival celebrating our coastline

The free family-friendly events mark the culmination of an investigative arts journey called Bay Lines which is part of the ambitious national ‘Beach of Dreams’ programme – a collective journey to discover more about the UK coastline, us and our planet.

The programme, commissioned by local charity Morecambe Bay Partnership, worked with internationally renowned arts organisation Kinetika in partnership with Kendal-based Rosa Productions, and brought together artists, writers, scientists and the Bay’s communities.

Participants chose a mile of the Bay’s coastline to walk, consider its personal meaning and then shared their hopes and dreams for that part of the coast.

Beach of Dream installation. Picture by Mike Johnston and Kinetika.

Participants submitted photos, words and drawings used to inspire the design of 120 wax-dyed silk flags called pennants – one to represent each mile of the Bay’s coastline, with members of the community involved in waxing and dyeing the silks with local flora such as willow and bracken.

The unique creations will be joined by 500 more from around the country, at temporary sites lasting for one day only in each location at Morecambe, Walney Island, Arnside, and Grange-over-Sands.

Everyone is invited to take part as the pennants are walked in on accessible routes to the installation sites or just turn up to experience the spectacle and enjoy music and stories.

Michelle Cooper, the charity’s Engagement and Fundraising Team Leader said: “The natural dye process to create the Morecambe Bay silks has been an experimental process for the artistic team – so it’s really satisfying to see the colours produced which are such a lovely representation of the Morecambe Bay landscape.

Morecambe Bay audio stories and music from the Boom Bikes and Boom Bike Boureé will accompany people's enjoyment of the installation. Picture by Johnny Bean.

"We now have a unique collection of Morecambe Bay silks to accompany a fascinating archive of local stories that will be shared at the final installations and into the future.’

The silks will ensure Morecambe Bay is represented as an integral part of the national Beach of Dreams 2025 programme which will culminate in a collective journey around 10,000 miles of coastline across the UK and Ireland, led by Kinetika and Creative Lives.

Kinetika’s artistic director, Ali Pretty said: ‘‘We’re looking forward to seeing the new Bay Lines – Beach of Dreams pennants flying at the installation events over the bank holiday weekend.

"It’s been a pleasure working with Morecambe Bay Partnership, as well as meeting so many people from the local community of Morecambe Bay to discover the stories of the local area and the future aspirations of those who live there.

"It’s also been a fantastic opportunity to solidify our working relationship with Kendal-based Rosa Productions who we worked with in 2021 in the East of England for the first Beach of Dreams project.”

The Morecambe event will be on Bank Holiday Monday, August 28, by the Clock Tower from 11am until 4pm.

There will be performances by the Bicycle Ballet Company and More Music.

