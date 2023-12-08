Five-year-old battling leukaemia to switch on Christmas lights at Lancaster hospital

Christmas will come early for five-year-old Alfie Wiener who is all set to switch on the festive tree lights with Walter the Therapy Dog and Santa at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary (RLI) on Thursday (December 14).

Alfie, who has acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, is thrilled at the prospect of switching on the lights and bringing some festive joy to other children.

Alfie’s mum, Molly Lennon, a care support worker on the Children’s Ward at the RLI, said: “Alfie is really excited to switch on the lights this year and is looking forward to his family and friends coming along to watch. Alfie

especially can't wait to meet Santa and of course Walter the Therapy Dog, who he loves to see on the ward!”

Alfie Wiener who is all set to switch on the festive tree lights at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

Judith Read, charity manager from Bay Hospitals Charity, said: “We are absolutely delighted that Alfie will be turning on our Christmas tree lights at the RLI this year, ably assisted by Santa and Walter the Therapy Dog.

"It takes a very special boy to undertake this important role and we are happy that Alfie will light up our tree for all to see this festive season.”

Bay Hospitals Charity funds the latest equipment for UHMBT to help make patients more comfortable, and ensure they get the best possible care and treatment.

Bowerham School Choir will be visiting the Children’s Ward to sing carols from 3.45pm to 4pm next to the tree in front of the hospital’s Centenary Building, and the switch-on by Alfie will take place after the carols.

Walter the therapy dog is all set to switch on the festive tree lights at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary with five-year-old Alfie Wiener and Santa.

Santa will also be visiting the Children’s Ward to hand out presents earlier in the afternoon.

John Shields, Walter the Therapy Dog’s owner, gives up his own time and money to help lift the spirits of children, parents and staff most Fridays throughout the year on the Children's Ward, and the visits have a massive impact on everyone's wellbeing.

Ania Barska, a play specialist on the Children’s Ward, said: “John is truly the kindest and most humble human being and Walter is the most healing animal I have ever met. Everyone is totally blown away by them. They are truly amazing.

“No child wants to be in hospital, especially over Christmas, so the fact that we have John and Walter, as well as such generous donations from the public, sponsors and local businesses, is absolutely invaluable at this time of year to help the magic of Christmas reach these sick children. Our Bay Hospitals Charity is an amazing asset to Children's Ward, and, in fact, the whole hospital where children access all the different departments and areas.”