Five-week road closure warning for Morecambe village
Traffic will be diverted via Low Lane - Walton Avenue - Bare Lane - Lonsdale Avenue - Hawthorn Road - Low Lane and vice versa.
Stagecoach put a poster up letting people know about their Service 100 and the Low Lane closure, which will be from July 22 until August 30.
Stagecoach said: “Part of Low Lane will be closed between Fell Road and Kenyon Road for utility works.
“Service 100 will be on diversion towards Morecambe.
“Services will be diverted through Torrisholme and Bare Lane and Walton Avenue rejoining service on Low Lane.
“Services towards Lancaster will go via Low Lane, Walton Avenue, Bare Lane and Torrisholme.
On the Lancashire County Council roadworks bulletin it said Low Lane, Morecambe would be closed from July 22 until August 30 for United Utilities to install a new sewer and connections.
