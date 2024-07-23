Five-week road closure warning for Morecambe village

By Michelle Blade
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 11:31 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2024, 11:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A section of Low Lane in Morecambe is now closed for five weeks for utility works to be carried out.

Traffic will be diverted via Low Lane - Walton Avenue - Bare Lane - Lonsdale Avenue - Hawthorn Road - Low Lane and vice versa.

Stagecoach put a poster up letting people know about their Service 100 and the Low Lane closure, which will be from July 22 until August 30.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stagecoach said: “Part of Low Lane will be closed between Fell Road and Kenyon Road for utility works.

Low Lane in Morecambe will be closed from Fell Road to Kenyon Road for utility maintenance and repair works. Picture from Google Street View.Low Lane in Morecambe will be closed from Fell Road to Kenyon Road for utility maintenance and repair works. Picture from Google Street View.
Low Lane in Morecambe will be closed from Fell Road to Kenyon Road for utility maintenance and repair works. Picture from Google Street View.

“Service 100 will be on diversion towards Morecambe.

“Services will be diverted through Torrisholme and Bare Lane and Walton Avenue rejoining service on Low Lane.

“Services towards Lancaster will go via Low Lane, Walton Avenue, Bare Lane and Torrisholme.

On the Lancashire County Council roadworks bulletin it said Low Lane, Morecambe would be closed from July 22 until August 30 for United Utilities to install a new sewer and connections.

Related topics:MorecambeTrafficStagecoach

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.