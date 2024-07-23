Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A section of Low Lane in Morecambe is now closed for five weeks for utility works to be carried out.

Traffic will be diverted via Low Lane - Walton Avenue - Bare Lane - Lonsdale Avenue - Hawthorn Road - Low Lane and vice versa.

Stagecoach put a poster up letting people know about their Service 100 and the Low Lane closure, which will be from July 22 until August 30.

Stagecoach said: “Part of Low Lane will be closed between Fell Road and Kenyon Road for utility works.

Low Lane in Morecambe will be closed from Fell Road to Kenyon Road for utility maintenance and repair works. Picture from Google Street View.

“Service 100 will be on diversion towards Morecambe.

“Services will be diverted through Torrisholme and Bare Lane and Walton Avenue rejoining service on Low Lane.

“Services towards Lancaster will go via Low Lane, Walton Avenue, Bare Lane and Torrisholme.