The Kings Arms Morecambe is available for lease.

Located right on the seafront of Morecambe, the Kings Arms benefits from a high footfall, being close to Morecambe's seafront, beaches, and tourist attractions, which ensures a steady stream of both local and visitor traffic.

Whether you’re an experienced publican or new to the trade, the Kings Arms provides a fantastic base to build on and take the business to new heights.

Penny Bank Lancaster, which is a Craft Union Pub, is looking for someone to run the pub.

Located in the heart of Lancaster’s town centre, The Penny Bank is a vibrant one-floor pub offering a lively atmosphere with something for everyone.

Stonegate Group pub partners said: “The Penny Bank is ideal for a dynamic couple with experience in running a lively late-night venue.

"A strong knowledge of sports will be a bonus, as the pub attracts a diverse crowd looking to enjoy both the exciting atmosphere of match days and the vibrant nightlife scene.

"The ideal operators will thrive in managing a busy town centre pub, balancing daytime trade with the energy of Friday and Saturday night events, ensuring a great experience for all visitors.”

Stonegate Group pub partners are looking for an experienced publican to run The Crafty Scholar Lancaster.

The Crafty Scholar Lancaster is the go to place to watch live sport, have a bite to eat, meet friends or gather for a private party.

Recently refurbished with modern and stylish interiors the site is spread over two floors.

Stonegate Group pub partners said: “We will require an experienced ‘operator’ who has the passion and a vision to take this site to the next level as one of Lancaster's premier venues.”

Pendle Witch Lancaster in the city centre is up for rent.

The Pendle Witch is a beautiful traditional pub with period features, offering a warm, inviting atmosphere.

It is renowned for its intriguing history and its connection to the infamous Pendle Witches.

Stonegate Group pub partners said: “Located in the heart of the historic city of Lancaster, The Pendle Witch Pub is now available on our new turnover agreement.

"This iconic pub, rich in local heritage and charm, offers an exceptional opportunity for an experienced operator to bring their vision to life in a vibrant and bustling area.”

The Snooty Fox is a rare opportunity to operate one of the most popular and successful pubs in Kirkby Lonsdale.

Stonegate Group pub partners are looking for a publican partner with extensive knowledge of the local area who can embed themselves in the local community.

They said: “The opportunities with this business are endless and the business can be developed in many different areas, offering a massive opportunity to the right partner.”

To apply to run any of these pubs visit https://www.stonegatepubpartners.co.uk/

