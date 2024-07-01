Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police arrested five people as part of an ongoing investigation into the supply of drugs.

Police carried out Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Warrants in Heysham on Friday and arrested three men and two women aged between 22 and 43 on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class B drug.

They were all interviewed and bailed pending further enquiries.

A spokesperson for West Division CID, said: “This activity is just a snapshot of the work we do across West Division every day to disrupt the production and supply of illegal drugs.

“These arrests are a message to those who consider engaging in these activities in Lancashire. We will continue to relentlessly pursue those responsible and remove them from our streets.”

If you believe that someone may be involved in drugs activity in your area, you can report it to police by calling 101.