Five Lancaster women make shortlist for prestigious UK business awards

Five Lancaster hopefuls are amongst the finalists at the UK’s largest business awards dedicated solely to women.
By Debbie Butler
Published 20th Jun 2023, 11:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 12:05 BST

Now in their 12th year, the Enterprise Vision Awards shine the spotlight on women from all business types. From social enterprise and small artisan businesses to ground-breaking innovators and global brands, the awards showcase the women's successes and achievements.

The inspirational finalists were selected from almost 1500 nominations and entries and include a wide variety of industries. These women play an active role in the community and are important contributors to the economy.

There are 18 awards to be won as well as the highly coveted Outstanding Achievement Award .

Siobhan-Courtney from Eventus Recruitment Group.Siobhan-Courtney from Eventus Recruitment Group.
The judging panel will be responsible for choosing this year’s winners at the next stage when the finalists attend an online interview.

Sam White, last year’s Business Woman of the Year, said: “As women in business, we have all experienced the dreaded ‘no, your idea is not for us’, but that doesn’t mean it’s not for someone else. We shouldn’t forget how strong we are. Don’t let one failure make you feel like everything is all doom and gloom.”

The winners will be announced at a glittering awards ceremony at The Winter Gardens in Blackpool on Friday September 29.

The five Lancaster finalists are:

Ciara Moriarty of The Performance Studios.Ciara Moriarty of The Performance Studios.
Ashley Walker of HSE Advice UK (New Business)

Charlotte Russell of Oglethorpe, Sturton & Gillibrand (Customer Services)

Ciara Moriarty of The Performance Studios (Young Entrepreneur)

Diane Kellet of Mill House Farm Pods (Hospitality Industry)

Siobhan Courtney of Eventus Recruitment Group (Professional Services)

