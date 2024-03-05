Five joyriders arrested after motorbikes and moped stolen in Lancaster and Morecambe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police said that over the last few weeks there has been a large increase in thefts of motorbikes and mopeds/scooters.

A police spokesman said: “The mopeds and scooters seem to be a target for joy riding, whilst the motorbikes have generally been abandoned near to where they are taken from after the suspects have attempted to start them.

“The stolen bikes generally have extensive damage to the electrics and the front cowling.

“Over the last two weeks five people have been arrested, two of which were arrested yesterday morning (Monday) and all have bail conditions and curfews.

“However we believe there are many more offenders that are still actively targeting bikes and scooters.”

To help prevent your bike being stolen please follow advice at https://www.securedbydesign.com/guidance/crime-prevention-advice

When leaving your vehicle at your home address please lock it in a garage or shed whenever possible.

If this is not feasible, try to cover it with motion detection CCTV. Even when leaving it for short periods of time, ensure it is locked as securely as possible.

Security advice:

1) Use a disc lock on both discs. If you only have one, place it on the front disc. These should ideally have an alarm incorporated.

2) Set the immobiliser, alarm or tracker. Ideally all three.

3) Consider a small tracking device (from some phone manufacturers). These can prove a cost effective alternative but they do need to ping off other mobile devices so aren’t always as effective in rural areas.