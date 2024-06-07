Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Five people will appear at court today following burglaries over the last seven days in the county.

Cumbria police said they had charged the people following an investigation.

The following people were charged with conspiracy to commit burglary:

Ion Baban, 38, of Spring Gardens, Shrewsbury.

Antonio Baja, 33, of no fixed abode.

Florina Manole, 35, of no fixed abode.

Ioam Iovi, 30, of Worchester Road, London.

Miriam Avramoaie, 26, of Clay Lane, Coventry.