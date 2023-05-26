Five fire engines race to scene of fire in Lancaster
Firefighters from five fire stations raced to the scene of a blaze in Lancaster.
By Michelle Blade
Published 26th May 2023, 10:16 BST- 1 min read
Five fire engines from Lancaster, Morecambe, Silverdale, and Preston, together with an aerial ladder appliance from Preston, attended a commercial building fire on Nelsons Way, Lancaster at 7.46am today, (May 26).
Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel, a thermal imaging camera, and a 10.5m ladder to extinguish the fire.
No casualties were reported.
Crews were still at the scene at 9.10am this morning (May 26).