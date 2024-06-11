Five arrested on suspicion of GBH after teenager found with ‘significant’ arm injury in Appleby field
The cause of the injury is currently unknown but police believe it may have resulted from an assault.
Police entered the field and arrested five men on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.
All five men have subsequently been released on police bail, with conditions not to enter the county unless to answer bail.
The 16-year-old remains stable in hospital after suffering injuries in the early hours of Sunday morning.
At this time, police do not believe the incident has involved a knife or any other type of bladed article.
Police are appealing for anyone with information about this incident to come forward.
You can report online at https://www.cumbria.police.uk/reportit quoting incident number 35 of June 9 2024. You can also telephone 101.
Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.