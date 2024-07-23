Fisherman suffers frightening ordeal in Morecambe Bay after being caught out by spring tide
A spokesman for Bay Search and Rescue said: “Saturday morning a fisherman digging for bait, was completely caught out by a fast moving spring tide, spending nearly fifteen minutes swimming, walking, floating and drifting to the point of exhaustion and shock.
"He was finally collected by our friends and colleagues from Morecambe Lifeboat Hovercraft and brought ashore into the waiting hands of BSAR crew members and Arnside & South Lakes Coastguard Rescue Team and then handed over to the care of Northwest Ambulance Service.
“We hope he makes a speedy recovery from what must have been a frightening ordeal.
“Sunday brought a similar scenario with an adult and child being reported potentially cut off, a team from BSAR got ready to launch, but reports from onlookers relayed back to Holyhead MRCC that they had run in front of the tide and made it back to shore.
