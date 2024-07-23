Fisherman suffers frightening ordeal in Morecambe Bay after being caught out by spring tide

By Michelle Blade
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 10:30 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2024, 10:30 BST
As rescues go this weekend produced a couple of close calls, said Bay Search and Rescue.

A spokesman for Bay Search and Rescue said: “Saturday morning a fisherman digging for bait, was completely caught out by a fast moving spring tide, spending nearly fifteen minutes swimming, walking, floating and drifting to the point of exhaustion and shock.

"He was finally collected by our friends and colleagues from Morecambe Lifeboat Hovercraft and brought ashore into the waiting hands of BSAR crew members and Arnside & South Lakes Coastguard Rescue Team and then handed over to the care of Northwest Ambulance Service.

“We hope he makes a speedy recovery from what must have been a frightening ordeal.

A fisherman and an adult and child got caught out by the spring tide in Morecambe Bay.A fisherman and an adult and child got caught out by the spring tide in Morecambe Bay.
“Sunday brought a similar scenario with an adult and child being reported potentially cut off, a team from BSAR got ready to launch, but reports from onlookers relayed back to Holyhead MRCC that they had run in front of the tide and made it back to shore.

“Please check the tide times before venturing out on the bay.

“If you are concerned about someone on our coast then do not hesitate dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

