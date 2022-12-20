FirstLight Trust veterans charity in Lancaster thanks kind-hearted knitting club

The Knit and Natter group who meet every Tuesday at Knott End Library produced 150 hand crafted poppies and five distinctive wreaths for The First Light Trust.

The Trust host a community hub at Market Street Lancaster and other hubs across UK regions.

James Cook, Northern Operational Coordinator for FirstLight Trust, collected the poppies and wreaths with Lara McDonnell from the Trust’s Lancaster hub.

the proud knitters show off their handiwork to Lara McDonnell, centre back row, from FirstLight Trust. Picture: Ken Bennett

He said: “The poppies went down a storm at the hubs and with our veteran community. We had so many positive comments

"In the end we managed to raise more than £300 from the sale of the poppies across the UK.

“All the hubs decided to keep the lovely wreaths and now they are proudly displayed to show thanks for the support shown to FirstLight Trust and our veteran community.”

He went on:“We are so grateful to the knitting group. People who bought the poppies commented they were brilliant and they wore them with pride.

James added: “All money raised through this incredibly kind donation will go directly to supporting veterans in the local community where they are sold.”

Anne Ingham of the Knit and Natter group said: “We’ve also done poppies for the British Legion and forget-me-nots and twiddle muffs for people with dementia, and hats and scarves for fishermen.”

“Knott End Library is quite the hub of our community and I would like to thank their staff for all the help and support to us and the community.”

