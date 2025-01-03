First ‘near miss’ of 2025 as two people cut off by tide in Morecambe Bay

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

2025 brought its first near miss as two people were cut off by the tide at Silverdale and had to be rescued.

Bay Search and Rescue said they had a callout to people reported cut off by the tide at Silverdale on January 2.

Bay Search and Rescue, Morecambe Lifeboat, Arnside & South Lakes Coastguard Rescue Team and Morecambe Coastguard Rescue Team were called upon to search for and assist two people who had wandered onto the bay as the tide came charging in.

A spokesman for Bay Search and Rescue said: “Can we please encourage people who use this beautiful area to be more vigilant.

The Bay Search and Rescue Hagglund all terrain vehicle which they use in Morecambe Bay.

"In 2024 Bay Search and Rescue designed and placed warning signs with a QR code which you simply need to point your phone at and it will immediately tell you the tide times for that area.

"These are placed around Silverdale car Park, and the other popular entrance to the bay in that area at Cove House.

“If you see someone in difficulty on the coast do not hesitate, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”