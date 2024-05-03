First Morecambe Maritime Festival will take place in August
There will be performances on Morecambe promenade as well as community activities exploring the town’s maritime culture and heritage at the festival on August 24.
Performers include:
• Gerry Ffrench & Harry Lowrey (from Yesterdays Men) from the Wirral.
• Lawrence Hoy from Wigan.
• Linn Phipps from Scotland.
• Lunetide from Sunderland Point.
• The Mizzen Crew based in Morecambe.
• Nobody's Friends from Perth.
• Sunderland Point Sea shanty Crew from....Sunderland Point!
Organiser John Metcalfe wants to raise a minimum of £1500 for the Morecambe RNLI as part of the 200th anniversary celebrations and is also looking for volunteers to join the festival team.
John said: “Although grant funding is being pursued, we are open to sponsorship packages.”
John hopes to develop the festival as an annual event and wants to link up with other maritime festivals in the bay, including the Barrow Tall Ships and the Arnside Maritime Singing Festivals.
If you would like to help you can contact John via the Morecambe Maritime Festival Facebook page.