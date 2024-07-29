First Morecambe Maritime Festival given welcome boost of £1,750 by town council

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Morecambe Town Council has awarded a grant of £1,750 in support of the new Morecambe Maritime Festival, which takes place for the first time on Saturday August 24.

Founded by local shanty-singer John Metcalfe, the Morecambe Maritime Festival will celebrate the maritime heritage, culture, and environment of Morecambe Bay.

Visitors are invited to come and enjoy live music, theatrical performances, talks and exhibitions based around the rich history of fishing, shipping and leisure on the Bay while raising

money in support of the RNLI, which celebrates its 200th anniversary this year.

Morecambe town councillors Brett Cooper and Joanne Ainscough present a cheque for £1,750 in support of Morecambe Maritime Festival to the festival's founder, John Metcalfe.

The funding provided by the Town Council will help make the festival free to all visitors.

John Metcalfe, Morecambe Maritime Festival founder, said: “This grant award shows the Council's commitment to encouraging local community groups to come together to celebrate

Morecambe’s history and relationship to the bay's unique environment and natural beauty, as well as celebrating the RNLI 200 years anniversary.

"Sponsorship is critical to the Festival’s viability and I hope other businesses and organisations will join the Council in providing sponsorship support for this first of many Maritime festivals in Morecambe.”

Lee Bradbury, chair of Morecambe Town Council’s festivals, sponsorships and events committee, said: “It’s great for Morecambe to see another new festival taking shape, and in particular one that leans into the town’s maritime heritage; more closely connecting us with the waters of the bay which have fed, provided work, entertained and sometimes humbled its people throughout its history.

“The purpose of our Festivals and Events grant fund is not only to support existing festivals, but help new ones find their feet.

"Therefore the Council is delighted to provide funding for the inaugural Morecambe Maritime Festival and we hope to see it go from strength to strength in future years.”

The festival officially opens at 1pm with a performance from Morecambe-based shanty singers The Mizzen Crew opposite the Clock Tower café, with further outdoor musical performances taking place there throughout the day.

More musical entertainment can be found indoors at Festival venues The Kings Arms, The Pier Hotel, The Bath, and The Royal from 1.30pm onwards.

An open singing session takes place at the Pier Hotel for anyone to sing their songs or just listen to others.

Other venues provide a wide range of songs - not only sea shanties - about life on the waters, with performers ranging from popular local acts to well-known artists from the Scottish Isles and the Wirral.

The Kings Arms hosts a shanty workshop with activities explaining how they were instrumental in coordinating work on ships.

There are also performances on the theme of environment and sounds of the sea created by young people from Wise Up Workshops and a song with slides about local folk historian Anne Gilchrist (which previously sold out the Dukes in Lancaster).

The Winter Gardens is open from midday until 5pm housing displays of photos and information about the Bay and Heysham Harbour from Morecambe Heritage Centre and the Friends of Heysham Heritage Centre, and photos and cards from Morecambe Camera Club.

The venue is also hosting a performance by Escape2Make Youth Group and a fascinating talk 'Maritime Poetry - Forebitters and Sailor'd Yarns' by Jim Saville, followed by an intimate interview with Margaret Owen about her life working in the thousand-year-old fishing tradition of haaf netting.

Meanwhile, the Eric Morecambe statue is the place to be for outdoor theatre, where the West End Players will be entertaining crowds with their new mummers’ play, Moby Dick, and the Escape2Make Youth Group will give further performances.

Also during the Festival: local historian and Morecambe Guide Peter Wade will be leading a guided ‘Fish ‘n’ Ships’ walk, exploring Morecambe’s harbour, shipbreakers yard and fishing industry; colourful and informative display stands from the RSPB and Morecambe RNLI station will be erected on the Prom, providing more information about two national charities that make huge local impacts; and little (and not so little!) ones can get their faces painted and hair glittered at the Not Just Bath Bombs stall.