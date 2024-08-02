Placefirst’s seven-block 'Bay Mill' development on Bold Street is nearing completion.

The new development consists of 42 new homes with a mix of high quality one and two bedroom apartments.

This scheme adds to the 107 homes that Placefirst has already built in Morecambe’s West End.

Resident parking and landscaping with integrated planting along Bold Street will feature in the new development, as well as EV charging points, bike storage and photo voltaic panels.

A spokesman for Placefirst said: “Our Bay Mill flats have been carefully designed and built in house by our specialist teams.

"We have created a neighbourhood of modern, energy efficient apartments with spacious layouts and high quality finishes, for our residents to enjoy and stay as long as they love.

“Energy efficiency is a huge priority for us and for our residents.

"Having energy efficient homes not only improves the quality of the homes for the residents but also lowers energy consumption and lowers bills.

"This contributes towards the stress-free renting experience that Placefirst is known for.”

Bay Mill, located just a stone’s throw away from the famous seafront, takes its name from the stunning coastal views of Morecambe Bay and draws on the site’s history as the location of

one of Lancashire’s famous mills.

To take a virtual tour and check availability of apartments visit https://www.placefirst.co.uk/bold-street/