Firms could face extra charge for digging up roads in Lancaster and Morecambe
Lancashire County Council is exploring the introduction of a Lane Rental Scheme – a government-backed initiative designed to reduce disruption caused by roadworks on the busiest parts of the highway network during peak times.
Under the scheme, companies would pay a daily charge for each day they occupy a section of road during peak hours.
No charge would apply if works are carried out during off-peak times.
The aim is to encourage smarter planning, more collaborative working, and a shift toward scheduling works when roads are quieter.
Crucially, any income generated must be reinvested into improving the highway network – a requirement set by government regulations.
A feasibility study is currently underway to assess whether a scheme would be suitable for Lancashire.
This includes identifying the most congested parts of the network and reviewing roads formally classed as traffic sensitive – those where roadworks are likely to cause significant disruption – as required by government regulations.
A decision on whether to proceed will be made in early 2026, with a potential application to the Department for Transport to follow.
Utility companies – which would be most affected – and other stakeholders would be consulted if the scheme progresses.
Cllr Warren Goldsworthy, cabinet member for Highways and Transport, said: “We know how frustrating roadworks and congestion can be.
"That’s why we're exploring whether a Lane Rental Scheme could help reduce disruption across our road network.
"Lane Rental Schemes don’t stop roadworks – but they do encourage smarter planning, off-peak scheduling, and better coordination to keep traffic moving.
"No decisions have been made – we're simply exploring whether this approach could work for Lancashire before making a considered choice that's driven by the data.”