Firefighters use robot to help tackle fire at former Supaskips site in Lancaster

Firefighters have used a new robot to enable them to get greater access to a large fire at the former SupaSkips site in Lancaster.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fire crews are continuing to extinguish the fire over a week since the blaze happened in the large former power station which contains over 13,000 tonnes of compacted waste.

The demolition of the outbuildings and the removal of waste from the outer perimeter has been taking place over the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pockets of fire have been continuing to smoulder deep within large piles of commercial waste.

The fire at the former Supaskips site in Lancaster is still burning.

The smoke plume has been fluctuating in terms of the volume, colour and smell and this will persist for a protracted period.

The air quality is consistently being measured by Lancaster City Council.

They were first called to the fire at 5.30am on Sunday December 3 and they said it will take "a significant amount of time and resources to extinguish".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As the demolition takes place, firefighters have been able to get greater access to the site and this has increased the amount of water that is being put on to the fire," said a spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue.

Outbuildings are having to be demolished at the former Supaskips site in Lancaster to allow firefighters greater access to the fire which is still smouldering.

"However, this additional water can cause the smoke plume to fluctuate in volume, colour, and smell. The safest place to be is indoors where you will be protected from the worst of the smoke if you keep the doors and windows closed. If you need to be outdoors, you are advised to avoid outside areas affected by any smoke or ash, or to limit the time that you spend in them.

"If you are experiencing health effects that you think may be related to the incident, seek medical advice by calling NHS 111 or by contacting your General Practitioner (GP).

"Lancaster City Council, the Environment Agency, Lancashire Police, the UK Health Security Agency and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service are working together to reduce the risks posed by the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We would like to thank all businesses and residents for their patience and support."

Drone footage of the former Supaskips site in Lancaster which has been on fire for over a week.

Last week, Lancashire Fire and Rescue said the main building at the site is "structurally unsafe posing a risk to emergency response teams".

They said they were "working closely with the EA (Environment Agency) to minimise any potential environmental consequences stemming from the water run-off".

Europa Way remains closed and access to the industrial park is still limited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Thursday, Lancaster City Council announced they would foot the bill for the up to £262,000 cost of demolishing outbuildings on the site, to "improve access for firefighters tackling the blaze".

A major incident was declared earlier this year following other fires at the former skip hire site and power station, and a multi-agency task force including the Environment Agency, Lancashire County Council, Lancaster City Council, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and Lancashire Police, was set up.

Cat Smith, MP for Lancaster, was among those calling for urgent action to clear the site due to concerns over the state of the building, premises and waste, and has been asking for help from the Government.

A1 Supa Skips Ltd went into administration in April 2022 and in November 2022, the Environment Agency announced they had removed their site permit.