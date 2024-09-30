Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com



Fire crews raced to the scene of a vehicle fire on the M6 at Lancaster.

Three fire engines from Lancaster, Preston and Fulwood attended a vehicle fire between M6 South Lancaster Services and Junction 32 of the M6 at 11.24am on September 29.

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used one hose reel, a dry powder extinguisher and a dammit mat to extinguish the fire.

Crews were in attendance for one hour.