Firefighters tackle vehicle blaze in Lancaster village
Firefighters raced to the scene of a vehicle on fire in a Lancaster village.
Two fire engines from Lancaster and Fulwood attended an incident on Wharf Lane, Forton at 12.49pm on August 6.
The fire involved a large vehicle.
Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the fire.
Crews remained at scene for around one hour.
