Firefighters tackle vehicle blaze in Lancaster village

By Michelle Blade
Published 7th Aug 2024, 09:47 BST

Firefighters raced to the scene of a vehicle on fire in a Lancaster village.

Two fire engines from Lancaster and Fulwood attended an incident on Wharf Lane, Forton at 12.49pm on August 6.

The fire involved a large vehicle.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

Crews remained at scene for around one hour.

