Firefighters tackle two fires in three days at derelict buildings in Lancaster
Firefighters were called out to two fires in derelict buildings in Lancaster over the space of three days.
Fire engines attended a rubbish fire within a derelict building on Stone Row Head, Lancaster at 2.56pm on March 29, and a further small fire external to the building.
Firefighters used one main jet to extinguish the fire and were there for approximately forty-five minutes.
Two fire engines attended a derelict building fire on Stone Row Head, Lancaster at 7.20pm on April 1.
Firefighters used one hose reel, two breathing apparatus, a triple extension ladder, a thermal imaging camera, and other equipment to extinguish the fire.
