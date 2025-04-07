Firefighters tackle tumble dryer on fire in Carnforth
Firefighters tackled a tumble dryer fire in Carnforth.
Carnforth and Bolton-le-Sands fire crews were called to a house fire involving a tumble dryer in Carnforth at 6.52pm on Saturday (April 5).
The dryer had been dragged to the back door by the occupier whilst it was smoking before bursting into flames.
Crews used a hosereel jet to extinguish the fire and a positive ventilation unit (fan) to clear the house of smoke.
Fire crews were at the scene for approximately thirty minutes.