Firefighters tackle tree blaze and quarry fire in Carnforth

Carnforth firefighters were called out to two fires in the open in Warton and Carnforth.

The callout to the Warton fire was on Tuesday evening.

A fire had been lit inside a hollow tree causing the whole inside of the tree to be well alight.

Crews used a jet to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters tackled two fires in the open in Carnforth.

On Thursday evening they were called to a fire in the open at Lundsfield Quarry in Carnforth where a small bonfire had been lit.

Crews used the aqua pack to extinguish the fire.

Help prevent wildfires – with dry conditions, fires in grassland, moorland, and wooded areas can spread rapidly.

Here’s how you can help:

*Dispose of cigarettes responsibly—never throw them on the ground.

*Take litter home—glass bottles can magnify sunlight and start fires.

*Avoid using disposable BBQs in the countryside.

*If you see a fire in the open, dial 999 immediately and provide as much detail as possible. (what3words is a good app).