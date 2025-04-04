Firefighters tackle tree blaze and quarry fire in Carnforth

By Michelle Blade
Published 4th Apr 2025, 09:56 BST
Carnforth firefighters were called out to two fires in the open in Warton and Carnforth.

The callout to the Warton fire was on Tuesday evening.

A fire had been lit inside a hollow tree causing the whole inside of the tree to be well alight.

Crews used a jet to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters tackled two fires in the open in Carnforth.

On Thursday evening they were called to a fire in the open at Lundsfield Quarry in Carnforth where a small bonfire had been lit.

Crews used the aqua pack to extinguish the fire.

Help prevent wildfires – with dry conditions, fires in grassland, moorland, and wooded areas can spread rapidly.

Here’s how you can help:

*Dispose of cigarettes responsibly—never throw them on the ground.

*Take litter home—glass bottles can magnify sunlight and start fires.

*Avoid using disposable BBQs in the countryside.

*If you see a fire in the open, dial 999 immediately and provide as much detail as possible. (what3words is a good app).

