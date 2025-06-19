Firefighters tackle tractor in flames at Lancaster village
Firefighters tackled a tractor fire in Wennington.
Hornby were called to a tractor fire in Wennington at 10.12pm on June 18, alongside cross border colleagues from Bentham Fire Station.
Crews used two breathing apparatus, two hose reels and multiple tanks of water to extinguish the fire.
Thankfully the driver of the tractor had sustained no injuries - quick thinking from the driver meant the tractor was moved off the roadway and into a field
Crews were in attendance for approximately one hour and 45 minutes.