Firefighters tackle tractor in flames at Lancaster village

By Michelle Blade
Published 19th Jun 2025, 10:10 BST
Firefighters tackled a tractor in flames in Wennington.placeholder image
Hornby were called to a tractor fire in Wennington at 10.12pm on June 18, alongside cross border colleagues from Bentham Fire Station.

Crews used two breathing apparatus, two hose reels and multiple tanks of water to extinguish the fire.

Thankfully the driver of the tractor had sustained no injuries - quick thinking from the driver meant the tractor was moved off the roadway and into a field

Crews were in attendance for approximately one hour and 45 minutes.

