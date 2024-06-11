Firefighters tackle skip fire in Morecambe
Fire crews raced to the scene of a skip on fire in Morecambe.
One fire engine from Morecambe attended a skip fire on Central Drive, Morecambe at 7.18pm on June 10.
Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used one hose reel to extinguish the fire.
Crews were in attendance for forty minutes.
