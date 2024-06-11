Firefighters tackle skip fire in Morecambe

By Michelle Blade
Published 11th Jun 2024, 10:48 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2024, 10:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Fire crews raced to the scene of a skip on fire in Morecambe.

One fire engine from Morecambe attended a skip fire on Central Drive, Morecambe at 7.18pm on June 10.

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

Crews were in attendance for forty minutes.

Related topics:Morecambe

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.