Firefighters tackle moor fire and field fire near North Yorkshire town

By Michelle Blade
Published 9th Apr 2025, 09:55 BST
Firefighters from Bentham and Hornby were called out to a moor fire near Keasden.

This was at 6.45pm on Tuesday, (April 8).

On arrival they located a fire in a field, after a check along with the farmer they were happy this was a controlled burn with no risk of spreading.

Whilst driving back, they came across a small fire in a field just outside Bentham with the fire giving off embers and being left unattended.

Firefighters tackled a blaze in a field and on a moor.Firefighters tackled a blaze in a field and on a moor.
The decision was made to extinguish it.

Firefighters were unsure if this had just caught on it's own or been left to burn out.

A fire service spokesman said: “If you're having a bonfire or controlled burn please do not leave it unattended.

"Have a means to extinguish it, if it did get out of control. Ideally leave it until the ground isn't so dry.

“It's wise to let your local fire service know if you're planning one, to stop unnecessary attendances of a fire engine at your premises.”

