Firefighters tackle milk tanker HGV blaze near Carnforth
Firefighters were called out to a milk tanker HGV on fire between Over Kellet and Carnforth.
The incident happened around 8.12pm on Wednesday, November 13.
A spokesperson for Carnforth fire station said: “We were called out with Bolton-le-Sands to a milk tanker HGV on fire.
“We closed the road in both directions to allow firefighting and a safe working area.
“We used a hosereel jet, lighting, small tools and a thermal imaging camera to help put the fire out.
“We returned to the station at 10.45pm.”