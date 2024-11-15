Firefighters tackle milk tanker HGV blaze near Carnforth

By Michelle Blade
Published 15th Nov 2024, 10:44 GMT
Firefighters were called out to a milk tanker HGV on fire between Over Kellet and Carnforth.

The incident happened around 8.12pm on Wednesday, November 13.

A spokesperson for Carnforth fire station said: “We were called out with Bolton-le-Sands to a milk tanker HGV on fire.

“We closed the road in both directions to allow firefighting and a safe working area.

“We used a hosereel jet, lighting, small tools and a thermal imaging camera to help put the fire out.

“We returned to the station at 10.45pm.”

