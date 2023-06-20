Six fire engines from Bolton-le-Sands, Silverdale, Carnforth and Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service along with the aerial ladder platform from Preston raced to the scene of the building fire on Birketts Place, Morecambe at 11.03pm on June 19.

The fire service’s specialist drone team were also in attendance.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel, two hose reel jets and a ground monitor to bring the fire under control with crews remaining on scene damping down and monitoring hotspots through the night.

A fire at an industrial unit at Birketts Place in Morecambe. Picture by Ryan Cunningham.

An investigation is underway.

