Firefighters tackle major blaze on Morecambe industrial estate

Emergency services are at the scene of a large fire on White Lund Industrial Estate in Morecambe this morning (Sunday) and police have closed surrounding roads.

The fire service said they have eight fire engines and two aerial ladder platforms at the scene.

They also said the fire involves a commercial building which is creating a significant smoke plume in the area.

The fire is believed to be at DCL Transport Services on Northgate in Morecambe, next to Bookers Cash and Carry.

People are being urged to stay away from the area due to smoke fumes and for their safety.

Large plumes of black smoke can be seen from miles around.

Power has gone off on parts of Grosvenor Park too and Electricity North West have notified residents of a loss of power.

They said the loss of power is due to suspected damage to the cables supplying properties.

They said they first became aware of a loss of power at 11.02am and that they estimate that the power will be back on at 2.02pm today.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police who are at the scene said: “We want to update you and let you know that due to a fire on the Northgate Industrial Estate, the surrounding roads will be affected, possibly leading to traffic disruptions, specifically on the Bay Gateway.

"Due to the smoke emitted from the fire, there may be disruptions travelling towards Morecambe festival.

“We anticipate that the roads will be closed for some time, whilst we assist the Fire Service, making sure the road is safe and assessing the situation.

“We urge everyone to please stay away from the area, due to the smoke fumes and for your safety.

“In the meantime, we’d recommend looking for an alternative route and avoiding the area, leaving plenty of extra time to get to your destination.

“We’ll keep tabs on what’s happening and we’ll update you here once the road is open.

"As always, thank you for your patience and stay safe if you’re out and about today.”