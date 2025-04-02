Firefighters tackle lorry fire near North Yorkshire market town
Bentham fire station were called out along with Skipton fire station to a report of a HGV on fire on the A65 between Settle and Long Preston.
This was at 5.38am this morning (Wednesday).
On arrival a feed lorry carrying approximately 17 tons of feed was on fire.
The crew tackled the fire with a hose reel and two sets of breathing apparatus, moving to a 45mm main jet once a pump was placed into a nearby stream.
The team dug out the affected sections and damped down.
The incident was left in the hands of police and recovery.
