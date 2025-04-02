Firefighters tackle lorry fire near North Yorkshire market town

An HGV was on fire on the A65 between Settle and Long Preston.

Bentham fire station were called out along with Skipton fire station to a report of a HGV on fire on the A65 between Settle and Long Preston.

This was at 5.38am this morning (Wednesday).

On arrival a feed lorry carrying approximately 17 tons of feed was on fire.

The crew tackled the fire with a hose reel and two sets of breathing apparatus, moving to a 45mm main jet once a pump was placed into a nearby stream.

The team dug out the affected sections and damped down.

The incident was left in the hands of police and recovery.