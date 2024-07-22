Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Firefighters raced to the scene of a large vehicle fire on the M6 near Lancaster.

Five fire engines, the water bowser, and urban search and rescue from Lancashire Fire and Rescue attended a large vehicle fire on the M6 southbound between junctions 34 and 33 at 19.57pm on July 20.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

Crews were in attendance for approximately ninety minutes.