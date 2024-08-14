Firefighters tackle house fire in Morecambe

By Michelle Blade
Published 14th Aug 2024, 09:50 BST
Firefighters raced to the scene of a house on fire in Morecambe.

Two fire engines from Morecambe and Bolton-le-Sands attended a domestic building fire on George Street, Morecambe at 5pm on August 13.

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used one hose reel, a hearth kit and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.

Crews were in attendance for forty minutes.

