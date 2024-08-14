Firefighters tackle house fire in Morecambe
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Firefighters raced to the scene of a house on fire in Morecambe.
Two fire engines from Morecambe and Bolton-le-Sands attended a domestic building fire on George Street, Morecambe at 5pm on August 13.
Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used one hose reel, a hearth kit and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.
Crews were in attendance for forty minutes.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.