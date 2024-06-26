Firefighters tackle house fire in Morecambe

By Michelle Blade
Published 26th Jun 2024, 10:14 BST
Fire crews raced to the scene of a house fire in Morecambe.

Four fire engines from Lancaster, Morecambe and Bolton-le-Sands attended a fire at a property on Cross Street in Morecambe at 12.09am today (June 26).

Crews used two hose reels, four breathing apparatus and a thermal imaging camera.

Crews remain on scene.

