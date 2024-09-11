Firefighters tackle house fire in Lancaster
Firefighters raced to the scene of a house fire in Lancaster.
Two fire engines from Lancaster were called to a fire involving a semi-detached property on Ashfield Avenue in Lancaster at 5.57am today, (September 11).
Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the fire.
No injuries were reported.
