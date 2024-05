Firefighters tackled a house blaze in Lancaster.

Firefighters raced to the scene of a house on fire in Lancaster.

Three fire engines from Lancaster, Morecambe and Bolton-le-Sands attended a domestic building fire on Granville Road, Lancaster at 4.37pm on May 29.

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and a positive pressure ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.