Firefighters tackle garage on fire in Morecambe

By Michelle Blade
Published 28th Jan 2025, 10:39 BST
Updated 28th Jan 2025, 10:39 BST
Firefighters raced to the scene of a garage blaze in Morecambe.

Two fire engines from Lancaster and Morecambe attended a fire involving a detached garage on Elkin Road, Morecambe at 10.40pm on January 27.

Firefighters extinguished the fire using two breathing apparatus, one hose reel, and a positive pressure ventilation fan.

Crews were in attendance for one hour and 45 minutes.

