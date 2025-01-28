Firefighters tackle garage on fire in Morecambe
Firefighters raced to the scene of a garage blaze in Morecambe.
Two fire engines from Lancaster and Morecambe attended a fire involving a detached garage on Elkin Road, Morecambe at 10.40pm on January 27.
Firefighters extinguished the fire using two breathing apparatus, one hose reel, and a positive pressure ventilation fan.
Crews were in attendance for one hour and 45 minutes.
