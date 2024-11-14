Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Firefighters were called out to an outbuilding on fire in Heysham.

Crews from Morecambe fire station were sent to the fire at 5.53pm on November 13.

Crews used two hose reel jets, two triple extension ladders, ceiling hooks and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire.

Crews were in attendance for just over two hours before being made available for further calls.